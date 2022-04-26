2022 NFL Draft: Kenyon Green could be an anchor in the middle of the Arizona Cardinals offensive line

We are a mere two days away from the 2022 NFL Draft and we have one final private workout from the Arizona Cardinals that could be on the board at 23.

Kenyon Green came into the season as the top interior offensive line prospect in the draft class, and while he may be slightly below Zion Johnson, much of it does not have to do with Green himself.

First, let’s take a look at what some of the experts say.

Dane Brugler:

A three-year starter at Texas A&M, Green played the majority of his snaps at left guard in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s balanced offensive attack. After starting at right guard as a freshman and left guard as a sophomore, he was the only returning starter on the offensive line as a junior and was asked to fill in across the line, becoming the only NCAA player with 80-plus snaps at four different offensive line positions in 2021. A wide-based blocker, Green flashes explosive traits and physical hands to create movement in the run game or anchor in pass protection. Although he can catch himself thanks to his center of gravity, he will make things more difficult for himself with lunging tendencies. Overall, Green must fix the bad habits and penalties at the next level, but he does a great job staying balanced before and after contact with the mobility and brawling mentality to win his matchups. He should establish himself as a dependable starting guard early in his NFL career.

Green was asked to do too much for the Aggies in 2021 and it caused him to fall in some people’s eyes. He had to take snaps everywhere but center for the Aggies.

Instead, we should focus on his work as a guard at both right guard and left guard for the Aggies.

From PFF:

Green will not only be coveted for his absurd movement skills for a 325-pounder but also because he started at every single offensive line position except center in 2021. He can get the job done at either tackle or guard.

Green didn’t move as well as I had hoped at the combine, which makes his projections a big tougher.

His high end may end up being Larry Warford, who lost some weight and put up three Pro Bowl seasons to end his career with the New Orleans Saints after starting out as a rock star in Detroit.

His low end may be similar to another former first rounder in Chance Warmack.

Warmack started 51 games in his career, but never lived up to the hype of being a top ten pick.

What do you think of Green?