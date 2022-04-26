Arizona Cardinals re-sign Antonio Hamilton, claim Ron’Dell Carter

The Arizona Cardinals have continued to keep their own free agents heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Today, the team announced they have brought back cornerback Antonio Hamilton on a one-year contract.

The team also claime linebacker Ron’Dell Carter off of waivers.

From the team:

Hamilton (6-0, 195) is back with Arizona after playing all 17 games (two starts) last season and setting career highs with 29 tackles on defense and nine tackles on special teams. He joined the Cardinals in 2021 after previously playing in 57 games (two starts) with the Chiefs (2020), Giants (2018-19), and Raiders (2016-17) in his NFL career. The 29-year old Hamilton originally entered the league with the Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent from South Carolina State and played 12 games with the Raiders before appearing in 29 games with the Giants. He appeared in all 16 regular season games with Kansas City in 2020 and all three postseason contests with the Chiefs. For his career, Hamilton has 60 tackles (51 solo) and nine passes defensed on defense to go along with 28 tackles on special teams. Carter (6-3, 270) spent the majority of last year on the Cardinals practice squad prior to signing with the Texans active roster on December 21. The 24-year old Carter entered the league in 2020 with Dallas as an undrafted rookie free agent from James Madison and began his rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad before spending time on the Colts active roster and appearing in three games with Dallas at the end of the year.

Welcome back to Antonio and Ron’Dell.