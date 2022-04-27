2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals select cornerback in second round of 2022 SB Nation Mock Draft

Happy Wednesday before the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to pick at 23, then 55 and 87 before they take some time off and come back in round six.

That means we will have some good action on Thursday and Friday before sleeping in on Saturday.

In the first round of the SB Nation Manager Mock Draft we took Zion Johnson.

Picks were flying so we were able to come back and do a second round and here is how it unfolded.

24. Dallas Cowboys/Blogging the Boys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

25. Buffalo Bills/Buffalo Rumblings: Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

26. Tennessee Titans/Music City Miracles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas - Jimmy Morris

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Bucs Nation: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

28. Green Bay Packers/Acme Packing Company: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (story - Tex)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF/MIA)/Arrowhead Pride: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan - Ron Kopp Jr.

30. Kansas City Chiefs/Arrowhead Pride: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan - Ron Kopp - Jr.

31. Cincinnati Bengals/Cincy Jungle: Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR)/Pride of Detroit: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

ROUND 2

So, that brings us to the Cardinals pick at 55 (Round 2 Pick 23).

Arizona Cardinals - Roger McCreary, CB - Auburn

McCreary has one red flag, he has baby arms. Yet, he is one of the more physical and aggressive corners in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cardinals could look another way, but with the run on wide receivers, and the need at cornerback, I think this makes sense.

Some guys I pondered: Nik Bonitto, Drake Jackson, DeMarvin Leal, Breece Hall and Cam Thomas.

However, McCreary is uber-competitive, hyper-aggressive, with good ball skills and a dog mentality. He is going to compete relentlessly and should give the Cardinals a chance to have a starter immediately.

Who would you have taken?