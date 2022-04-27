2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals select cornerback in second round of 2022 SB Nation Mock Draft

Happy Wednesday before the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Arizona Cardinals are set to pick at 23, then 55 and 87 before they take some time off and come back in round six.
That means we will have some good action on Thursday and Friday before sleeping in on Saturday.
In the first round of the SB Nation Manager Mock Draft we took Zion Johnson.
Picks were flying so we were able to come back and do a second round and here is how it unfolded.
24. Dallas Cowboys/Blogging the Boys: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
25. Buffalo Bills/Buffalo Rumblings: Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
26. Tennessee Titans/Music City Miracles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas - Jimmy Morris
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Bucs Nation: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
28. Green Bay Packers/Acme Packing Company: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (story - Tex)
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF/MIA)/Arrowhead Pride: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan - Ron Kopp Jr.
30. Kansas City Chiefs/Arrowhead Pride: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan - Ron Kopp - Jr.
31. Cincinnati Bengals/Cincy Jungle: Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa
32. Detroit Lions (via LAR)/Pride of Detroit: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
ROUND 2
- Jacksonville Jaguars/Big Cat Country: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (Ryan Day)
- Detroit Lions/Pride of Detroit: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
- New York Jets/Gang Green Nation: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
- New York Giants/Big Blue View: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Houston Texans/Battle Red Blog: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (T.D. Durham, story)
- New York Jets (via Panthers)/Gang Green Nation Logan Hall, DE, Houston
- Chicago Bears/Windy City Gridiron: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
- Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)/Field Gulls: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
- Seattle Seahawks/Field Gulls: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- Indianapolis Colts (via Washington)/Stampede Blue: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- Atlanta Falcons/The Falcoholic: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma (Kevin Knight)
- Cleveland Browns/Dawgs By Nature: Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
- Baltimore Ravens/Baltimore Beatdown: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Minnesota Vikings/Daily Norseman: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
- Washington Commanders (via Colts)/Hogs Haven: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Chicago Bears (via Chargers)/Windy City Gridiron: David Bell, WR, Purdue
- New Orleans Saints/Canal Street Chronicles: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- Kansas City Chiefs (via Dolphins)/Arrowhead Pride: John Metchie, WR, Alabama - Ron Kopp Jr.
- Philadelphia Eagles/Bleeding Green Nation: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- Pittsburgh Steelers/Behind the Steel Curtain: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
- Green Bay Packers (via Raiders)/Acme Packing Company: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- New England Patriots/Pats Pulpit: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
So, that brings us to the Cardinals pick at 55 (Round 2 Pick 23).
Arizona Cardinals - Roger McCreary, CB - Auburn
McCreary has one red flag, he has baby arms. Yet, he is one of the more physical and aggressive corners in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cardinals could look another way, but with the run on wide receivers, and the need at cornerback, I think this makes sense.
Some guys I pondered: Nik Bonitto, Drake Jackson, DeMarvin Leal, Breece Hall and Cam Thomas.
However, McCreary is uber-competitive, hyper-aggressive, with good ball skills and a dog mentality. He is going to compete relentlessly and should give the Cardinals a chance to have a starter immediately.
Who would you have taken?
