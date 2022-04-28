Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray fifth year option, prepping for the 2022 NFL Draft and more

Happy 2022 NFL Draft day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the clock around 8pm tonight, but to wet your whistle we have a look around the web to help you get ready.

Cardinals know they have specific needs at edge rusher, cornerback, receiver before 2022 draft

Edge rusher, cornerback, receiver top spots to be considered

You've Got Mail: Draft Week

Topics include offense only at first, Kyler's potential contract and Hall of Fame votes

The Cardinals might take wide receiver in the first round, but value plays into the pick

As Cardinals consider pass catcher, future price makes difference

Cardinals Pick Up Kyler Murray Fifth-Year Option

Opportunity for contract extension remains this offseason

At 23, the Cardinals have a lot of unknown facing them in NFL draft

Uncertainty about picks reigns across NFL with Thursday's selections

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt wants team, fans to "feel we are all connected"

Defensive end likes being out in community of new home

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah breaks down the 2022 draft needs of the Arizona Cardinals

NFL Network analyst says on Dave Pasch Podcast Cardinals have options at 23

Red Sea Report - Reading Cards In 2022 NFL Draft

What will the Cardinals do with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft? It's very hard to predict. Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Drew Stanton present a number of different scenarios the Cardinals could face on Thursday. Plus, Stanton talks about early-r

Cardinals Underground - On The Clock For Draft Week

Draft talk may be full of smokescreens, but Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck have nothing to hide when it comes to discussing every angle about the Cardinals' 23rd pick -- and what to do with it. The trio discuss the needs the Cardinals have

Cardinals Cover 2 - Time To Mock-It-Up

Ep. 557 - Predicting what will happen in the NFL Draft can be an exercise in futility. Especially this year. Yet, Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki are going to give it a try. What's another mock draft, right? How do they see the first round going?

Big Red Rage - Gentlemen, State Your Picks

Ep. 557 - With the NFL Draft under 24 hours away, Paul Calvisi, Ron Wolfley and Dave Pasch come together to discuss the many possibilities the Cardinals could face when selecting 23rd overall. The guys speculate on several prospects and make their picks

Arizona Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option; now under contract through '23

The Arizona Cardinals have picked up quarterback Kyler Murray's fifth-year option, keeping him under contract with the team through 2023.

Arizona Cardinals' 2022 NFL Draft priorities: Cornerback

The Arizona Cardinals head into the 2022 NFL Draft with three major positional needs, one of which being cornerback.

Arizona Cardinals' 2022 NFL Draft priorities: Pass rusher

The Arizona Cardinals head into the 2022 NFL Draft with a trio of major positional needs, one of which being pass rusher.

NFL Draft roundtable: What do the Arizona Cardinals do at No. 23?

Arizona Sports hosts and editors gave their picks as to what the Cardinals will do in the first round and pinpointed the team's biggest need.

The Gambo 5: NFL Draft prospects to watch for Cardinals at No. 23

Using hunches based on info gathered over the last month or so, Gambo gives his five likely draft prospects for the Cardinals at No. 23.

Football Outsiders: CB remains biggest draft need for Arizona Cardinals

Football Outsiders addressed every team's biggest need ahead of the NFL Draft and listed cornerback a top priority for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals exercise QB Kyler Murray's 5th-year option

The Arizona Cardinals opted into quarterback Kyler Murray's fifth-year option under his rookie contract on Wednesday per Ian Rapoport.

2022 NFL draft: Arizona Cardinals have more 1st-rd grades than many teams

The Cardinals have 26 or 27 players given first-round grades. Some teams have fewer than 15.

NFL mock draft: Bucky Brooks says Arizona Cardinals get George Karlaftis

With a glaring hole at edge rusher, the Cardinals could look for help by way of Purdue's George Karlaftis in the first round.

2022 NFL draft: A WR in every round for the Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are expected to pick a receiver in the draft this week. Here are possibilities for each round.

13th overall pick could be available to Cardinals if they want to trade up

The Cardinals have yet to be aggressive this offseason, but that could surely chance come Thursday with a potential trade up.

Arizona Cardinals officially exercise Kyler Murray’s 5th-year option

While contract extension talks will still happen this offseason, Murray is now slated to make nearly $30 million in 2023.