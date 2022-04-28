2022 Arizona Cardinals NFL draft preview and mock draft

Welcome to the final episode of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast before the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have mocked every pick heading into the draft and I can promise you, they are really wrong.

However, we have some really thorough discussions on a number of picks, prospects and scenarios that could play out over the course of the night, so it is well worth your time.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour plus of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Below are the approximate timestamps for the different parts of the show if you want to move ahead to specific picks.

(1:00) Intros and prospect breakdown for the Cardinals

(19:40) Predicting picks 1-8

(41:38) Predicting picks 9-16

(59:32) Predicting picks 17-24

(1:20:44) Predicting picks 25-32