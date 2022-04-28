SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans want the team to draft a premium position in round one

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

We have finally made it to one of my personal favorite days of the year... the NFL Draft.

For the 2022 NFL Draft, we have a lot to watch and listen for with regards to the Arizona Cardinals.

They can go a number of different ways, they can attack a number of different positions and they can take a number of different players.

The question for this weeks SB Nation Reacts poll was with regards to what position the fanbase wants to see the team address in round one.

The results were tied for the Arizona Cardinals, with a close finish in third place.

It is really not close, you have fans wanting either offensive line, edge rusher or wide receiver with their first pick.

Based on what we are hearing, you could see Kenyon Green, Zion Johnson, George Karlaftis, Arnold Ebiketie, Jahan Dotson or George Pickens in round one.

Which of those choices gets you most excited?