2022 NFL Draft: Who do the experts have the Arizona Cardinals picking?

We are finally here.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL will pick the players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft tonight.

So, who do the experts have the Arizona Cardinals taking?

We will look at the most well known experts as well as the ones who have been the most accurate mockers over the last five seasons.

Let’s get to it.

Mel Kiper Jr. - Zion Johnson

Todd McShay - Jahan Dotson

Matt Miller - George Karlaftis (23), Cameron Jurgens (55), Isaiah Spiller (87)

Peter Schrager - Zion Johnson

Lance Zierlein - Devonte Wyatt

Daniel Jeremiah - George Karlaftis

Jason La Canfora - Zion Johnson

Sporting News - Devonte Wyatt

The Ringer - Jahan Dotson

What about those who have been very accurate in their mock draft predictions?

Brendan Donahue - Kenyon Green

Brian Philpot - George Karlaftis

Matthew Jones - Kyler Gordon

Evan Silva - George Karlaftis

Ryan McCrystal - Kenyon Green

2021 Most Accurate Mockers

Josh Norris (#1) - George Karlaftis

David P Woods (2) - Zion Johnson

Xavier Cromartie (3) - Jahan Dotson

Trevor Sikkema (5) - George Karlaftis

So, the most accurate mockers see Karlaftis, then Green. Then it is all over the place.

Who do you think the pick ends up being?