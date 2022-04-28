2022 NFL Draft: Draft order, start time, channel, stream, Cardinals pick, first round and information

We have made it.
The 2022 NFL Draft is tonight and we have no idea who the Arizona Cardinals will be taking, but we do know some things.
First, let’s get the details out of the way.
How to Watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Time: 5:00 PM Arizona time
Date: Thursday, April 28
TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
TIME LIMITS
- Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick
- Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick
- Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick
Arizona Cardinals Picks
- Round 1: No. 23 overall
- Round 2: No. 55 overall
- Round 3: No. 87 overall
- Round 6: No. 201
- Round 6: No. 215
- Round 7: No. 241
- Round 7: No. 256
- Round 7: No. 257
Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN
NFL Draft Order (First Round)
1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker
2) Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson
3) Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr.
4) New York Jets - Sauce Gardner
5) New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux
6) Carolina Panthers - Ikem Ekwonu
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) - Evan Neal
8) Atlanta Falcons - Drake London
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) - Charles Cross
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) - Garrett Wilson
11) New Orleans Saints via Washington Commanders - Chris Olave
12) Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings - Jameson Williams
13) Philadelphia Eagles via Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) - Jordan Davis
14) Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton
15) Houston Texans via Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) - Kenyon Green
16) Washington Commanders via New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) - Jahan Dotson
17) Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Johnson
18) Tennessee Titans via Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown (from New Orleans Saints) - Treylon Burks
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Trevor Penning
20) Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett
21) Kansas City Chiefs via New England Patriots - Trent McDuffie
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) - Quay Walker
23)Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens via Arizona Cardinals (trade for Hollywood Brown) - Kaiir Elam
24) Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Smith
25) Baltmore Ravens via Buffalo Bills - Tyler Linderbaum
26) New York Jets via Tennessee Titans - Jermaine Johnson
27) Jacksonville Jaguars via Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin Lloyd
28) Green Bay Packers - Devonte Wyatt
29) New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) - Cole Strange
30) Kansas City Chiefs - George Karlaftis
31) Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill
32) Minnesota Vikings via Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Lewis Cine
Once the Arizona Cardinals make a pick you can check out the merchandise
Homage is our new home for merchandise. I got a hoodie and they are awesome.
And of course BreakingTee has the shirts for all of your needs.
Loading comments...