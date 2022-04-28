2022 NFL Draft: Draft order, start time, channel, stream, Cardinals pick, first round and information

We have made it.

The 2022 NFL Draft is tonight and we have no idea who the Arizona Cardinals will be taking, but we do know some things.

First, let’s get the details out of the way.

How to Watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Time: 5:00 PM Arizona time

Date: Thursday, April 28

TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

TIME LIMITS

Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick

10 minutes per pick Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick

Seven minutes per pick Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick

Five minutes per pick Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick

Arizona Cardinals Picks

Round 1: No. 23 overall

Round 2: No. 55 overall

Round 3: No. 87 overall

Round 6: No. 201

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 241

Round 7: No. 256

Round 7: No. 257

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker

2) Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson

3) Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr.

4) New York Jets - Sauce Gardner

5) New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux

6) Carolina Panthers - Ikem Ekwonu

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) - Evan Neal

8) Atlanta Falcons - Drake London

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) - Charles Cross

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) - Garrett Wilson

11) New Orleans Saints via Washington Commanders - Chris Olave

12) Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings - Jameson Williams

13) Philadelphia Eagles via Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) - Jordan Davis

14) Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton

15) Houston Texans via Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) - Kenyon Green

16) Washington Commanders via New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles) - Jahan Dotson

17) Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Johnson

18) Tennessee Titans via Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown (from New Orleans Saints) - Treylon Burks

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Trevor Penning

20) Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett

21) Kansas City Chiefs via New England Patriots - Trent McDuffie

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) - Quay Walker

23)Buffalo Bills via Baltimore Ravens via Arizona Cardinals (trade for Hollywood Brown) - Kaiir Elam

24) Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Smith

25) Baltmore Ravens via Buffalo Bills - Tyler Linderbaum

26) New York Jets via Tennessee Titans - Jermaine Johnson

27) Jacksonville Jaguars via Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Devin Lloyd

28) Green Bay Packers - Devonte Wyatt

29) New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins) - Cole Strange

30) Kansas City Chiefs - George Karlaftis

31) Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill

32) Minnesota Vikings via Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Lewis Cine

