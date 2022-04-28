Arizona Cardinals trade first round pick for Marquise Brown

The Arizona Cardinals have traded their first round pick for a veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

From the team:

Arizona is acquiring wide receiver Marquise Brown and Baltimore’s third-round pick (#100) from the Ravens in exchange for the Cardinals first-round selection (#23) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown (5-9, 180) was drafted by Baltimore in the first round (25th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Oklahoma and has 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 career games (41 starts). The 24-year old Brown set career highs with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards last season while starting all 16 games in which he played.

Since entering the league in 2019, his 11 touchdowns of 20+ yards are tied for third in the NFL and his seven touchdowns of 40+ yards rank seventh in the league. Among wide receivers taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown’s 21 touchdowns rank behind only DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

He is a native of Hollywood, FL and received his nickname “Hollywood” while playing collegiately at Oklahoma with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The pair played together with the Sooners for two seasons (2017-18), including in 2018 when Brown had 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. That season, Brown led the nation in receptions of 40+ yards (11), 50+ yards (7) and 60+ yards (4) and Murray won the Heisman Trophy.

Brown had seven touchdowns as a rookie with the Ravens, which was tied for the third among NFL rookies. He followed that up with eight receiving touchdowns in 2020 and six in 2021. Brown became the first player in NFL history to have two 40+ yard touchdown receptions in a career debut after his first two catches went for a 47-yard touchdown and an 83-yard touchdown.