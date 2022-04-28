 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter Reacts to the Arizona Cardinals’ trade for Ravens WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

The Cardinals pulled a stunner and added a veteran wideout and a 3rd rounder for the 23rd overall pick

By Blake Murphy
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

If you’ve been under a rock, you’ve probably heard that with a large number of receivers flying off the board before the 20’s, that the Arizona Cardinals made a deal...

...for a veteran wide receiver. And ones that Kyler Murray fans are familiar with:

Brown played with Kyler Murray in college, and the two made magic during his 2018 Heisman Season:

Brown had 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns with Murray that year.

And his NFL career hasn’t been too shabby, either:

And clearly...he and his QB wanted to reunite, per reports.

Many were shocked. Lots of Arizona fans were delighted.

And more...

And our own writer Walter Mitchell chimed in:

Is Kyler Murray happy? I’d say so.

Indeed, Arizona surprised their fans by having Brown appear IN PERSON on-stage at their draft party.

Not all were fans, though.

Like Lamar Jackson...(FYI: language below)

What are your thoughts, Cardinals fans?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...