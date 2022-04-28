Twitter Reacts to the Arizona Cardinals’ trade for Ravens WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

If you’ve been under a rock, you’ve probably heard that with a large number of receivers flying off the board before the 20’s, that the Arizona Cardinals made a deal...

...for a veteran wide receiver. And ones that Kyler Murray fans are familiar with:

The #Ravens have made a big trade, sending Hollywood Brown to the #AZCardinals, source said, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Brown played with Kyler Murray in college, and the two made magic during his 2018 Heisman Season:

Brown had 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns with Murray that year.

And his NFL career hasn’t been too shabby, either:

Hollywood Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and 6 TD last season. His cap hit is only $2.1M in 2022. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 29, 2022

Three years ago today, the Ravens took Marquise Brown with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 draft



He’s gone on to catch 195 passes for 2,361 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns over his first three years in the NFL pic.twitter.com/HqwhKdz62L — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 25, 2022

And clearly...he and his QB wanted to reunite, per reports.

.@K1 back on March 22nd on Twitch saying “I would love for Marquise to come to AZ”



Looks like Kyler got his wish!



Welcome to the Valley, @Primetime_jet! pic.twitter.com/e7gdgn4dUG — Erin Maloney (@CallMeMaloney) April 29, 2022

From what I've been told, Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown really wanted to play together again. They were teammates at Oklahoma. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 29, 2022

Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8 — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

I am shocked that the Ravens traded Marquise Brown — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 29, 2022

Many were shocked. Lots of Arizona fans were delighted.

This is unbelievable.



Hollywood Brown is an Arizona Cardinal. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) April 29, 2022

Davis, Dotson, Zion going made this very palatable https://t.co/7L6UwJ2WzR — Coximus (@Coximus) April 29, 2022

And more...

Cardinals get a proven 1k yard receiver and pick up a 3rd round pick. Plus, it's one of K1's guys. How do you hate this trade? — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) April 29, 2022

Kyler and Hollywood reunited, Hollywood > Kirk — Kay Akerele (@LordoftheSquad) April 29, 2022

Kyler Murray —— Marquise Brown — BoomSoon (@Jaben4Real) April 29, 2022

And our own writer Walter Mitchell chimed in:

The needed a big splash to bring excitement and renewed hope back to Arizona and reuniting Kyler Murray with Hollywood Brown is like Hail Murray Part 2. Credit Steve Keim, Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler for working together to make it happen.⭐️ — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 29, 2022

Is Kyler Murray happy? I’d say so.

Let’s run it back! Hollywood to the desert… Y’all welcome my boy! @Primetime_jet — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 29, 2022

Indeed, Arizona surprised their fans by having Brown appear IN PERSON on-stage at their draft party.

Not all were fans, though.

Imagine the Cardinals finding out they coulda got A.J. Brown instead of Hollywood for the same price 10 minutes later. Oof. — KP (@KP_Show) April 29, 2022

Did the Cardinals uh, try to get AJ Brown. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 29, 2022

The Marquise Brown trade makes ZERO sense for the Cardinals.



This is an absolute ROBBERY by Baltimore. — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 29, 2022

Like Lamar Jackson...(FYI: language below)

Lamar Jackson learning of the Hollywood Brown trade... pic.twitter.com/2A7QmbCFA4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

What are your thoughts, Cardinals fans?