Arizona Cardinals will pick up fifth year option of Marquise Brown

The Arizona Cardinals made a blockbuster trade with their 23rd pick in the first round.

Instead of sitting and going with Tyler Linderbaum, who would have been the pick after the way the board fell (there are a lot of red flags on Jermaine Johnson) the team felt like addressing the wide receiver position.

Keim said acquiring Brown made sense for multiple reasons. One was “two years of controlled costs,” he said.

Brown is due a little more than $2.1 million in salary in 2022 and then the fifth-year option will pay him a little more than $13.4 million.

Brown has a great history with Kyler Murray and was very good in Baltimore with the Ravens despite having a quarterback who wasn’t great at the deep ball.

Now, he gets the best deep ball passer in the NFL (statistically speaking) and it should help open up the Arizona Cardinals offense even more over the next two seasons along with DeAndre Hopkins.

Welcome aboard, Hollywood.