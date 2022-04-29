2022 NFL Draft: Best available players for the Arizona Cardinals on day two

People are still hung up on the Arizona Cardinals taking a proven commodity over a draft prospect with the 23rd pick.

So, maybe a list of available prospects for the Arizona Cardinals now three day two picks can help heal that wound, as the Cardinals pick 55, 87 and 100.

Here are the rankings of players of each position group of need as I see it for the Arizona Cardinals.

Running Back -

Breece Hall Kenneth Walker Brian Robinson Jr. Rachaad White Isaiah Spiller James Cook

Offensive Line -

Dylan Parham Cameron Jurgens Zach Tom Sean Rhyan Lecitus Smith Ed Ingram Jamaree Salyer

Edge

Arnold Ebiketie Nik Bonitto David Ojabo Sam Williams Drake Jackson Josh Pascal Boye Mafe Kingsley Enagbare

Defensive Line

Travis Jones Logan Hall DeMarvin Leal Cameron Thomas Perrion Winfrey

Defensive Back

Roger McCreary Kyler Gordon Andrew Booth (injury concerns) Cam Taylor-Britt Jalen Pitre Marcus Jones Tariq Woolen Zyon McCollum Martin Emerson

There are plenty of more prospects, but this is who I have as the best available for the Cardinals at positions of need.

There are great players like Nakobe Dean, Skyy Moore, Trey McBride, John Metchie, George Pickens, Alec Pierce, Leo Chenal and Chad Muma who I just don’t see the Cardinals needing immediately, so I tried to make it based on their positional needs and the top players remaining at those positions.

At least one should be there at 55 and maybe another one or two is on the board at 87 and 100.