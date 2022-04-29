Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals trade first round pick, reactions to Marquise Brown, preparing for day two and more

Happy Friday one and all.

While some of you may not be happy about the Arizona Cardinals decision on Thursday night, there are others who love it.

What about the media?

We take a look around the web at the Arizona Cardinals news coming out of day one of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cardinals trade for WR Hollywood Brown, dealing first-round pick to Ravens

Ravens send third-round pick to Arizona in deal

Steve Keim Arizona Cardinals Trade for WR Marquise Brown 2022 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim joins team reporter Dani Sureck and Cardinals Insider Craig Grialou to discuss the team's trade for WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Kliff Kingsbury Arizona Cardinals Marquise Brown Trade 2022 NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury joins team reporter Dani Sureck and Cardinals Insider Craig Grialou to discuss the team's trade for WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Fans react to Cardinals acquisition of WR Marquise Brown from Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals surprised fans once again, but this time with a draft-day trade for Ravens wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown.

Cardinals trade 23rd pick in NFL Draft for Ravens WR Marquise Brown

The Cardinals on Thursday traded their No. 23 pick for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown and the 100th pick in the NFL Draft.

Cardinals' Bidwill flies former Ravens WR Marquise Brown to Arizona

Just after the Cardinals flipped the No. 23 pick for Marquise Brown, owner Michael Bidwill had the private jet waiting for him.

Cardinals likely would have drafted C Tyler Linderbaum at No. 23

John Gambadoro let fans around the Valley know that the Cardinals would have drafted center Tyler Linderbaum if they were still on the clock.

Marquise Brown checks all the boxes for Arizona Cardinals

Surprise, surprise. That was about as simple as general manager Steve Keim could put it as he kicked off his draft availability Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals acquire Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown for first-round pick

The Baltimore Ravens have traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Arizona Cardinals trade 1st-round pick for WR Marquise Brown

Brown, Kyler Murray's friend and college teammate, now comes to Arizona. They use their first-round pick to acquire the former Raven.

Arizona Cardinals will pick up 5th-year option on Hollywood Brown’s contract

Brown will make $13.4 million in 2023 on the fifth-year contract option.

Updates Arizona Cardinals draft picks after Hollywood Brown trade

The Cardinals pick up an extra Day 2 pick from the Ravens in the deal to land Hollywood Brown.