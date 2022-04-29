2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 picks for the Arizona Cardinals

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and the Arizona Cardinals traded their 23rd overall pick for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

That trade included the Cardinals receiving pick 100 from the Baltimore Ravens as well, so the Cardinals now have three picks today: 55, 87, and 100.

Who do the experts have the Cardinals taking?

Let’s take a look.

55. Arizona Cardinals: Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky Kinnard was a three-year starter for the Wildcats at right tackle, and he has the size and length to continue to play outside, although a transition inside to guard may lead to more success at the next level. The Cardinals could benefit from interior line reinforcements. 87. Cardinals: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M 100. Cardinals (via Ravens): Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

55. Arizona Cardinals: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn McCreary might lack ideal length, but he can play inside or outside, which is what the Cardinals need at the position. 87. Arizona Cardinals: DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky 100. Arizona Cardinals: Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA

55. Arizona Cardinals Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (5-11, 217 pounds) The Cardinals can replace free agent departure Chase Edmonds with this complete big-play runner who can complement Kyler Murray well. 87. Arizona Cardinals Marcus Jones, CB/S, Houston (5-8, 174 pounds) The Cardinals need some secondary depth and versatility for nickel back and safety. Jones has some Tyrann Mathieu-attributes in coverage. 100. Arizona Cardinals (from Ravens, compensatory) Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (6-1, 193 pounds) The Cardinals can address their need for improved depth at corner. Bryant, named after the NBA legend, complement Byron Murphy Jr. well with smart, strong coverage.

55) Arizona Cardinals: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Having garnered first-round attention, Breece Hall becomes the first running back off the board late in the second round of this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. An explosive threat who showcases excellent elusiveness, Hall is also a threat in the passing game as an extra weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray. 87) Arizona Cardinals David Bell, WR, Purdue 100) Arizona Cardinals Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Round 2, Pick 55: Arizona Cardinals — Boye Mafe (Minnesota EDGE) With Marquise Brown joining the offense, the Cardinals need to add speed on defense to win shootouts. Round 3, Pick 87: Arizona Cardinals — Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina EDGE) J.J. Watt is still a strong run defender, by Enagbare can start to spell in on pass downs. Round 3, Pick 100: Arizona Cardinals —Rachaad White (Arizona State) This explosive straight-line back can capitalize on lighter boxes.

55. Arizona Cardinals - Arnold Ebiketie EDGE/Penn State Ebiketie would be a steal this late for the Cardinals to replace some pass rush. 87. Arizona Cardinals - Dylan Parham G/Memphis Parham can play C or G and moves well for the scheme. 100. Arizona Cardinals (f/ BAL) - Eyioma Uwazurike DL/Iowa State Uwazurike adds a run stuffer who can play some EDGE and get after the passer.

55) Arizona Cardinals: Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn 87) Arizona Cardinals: Zamir White, Running Back, UGA 100) Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver, South Alabama

55. Arizona Cardinals: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M The main addition for the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the draft came via a trade, as the Cardinals added Marquise Brown from the Ravens in exchange for the 23rd selection in the draft. Now on the clock they look to bolster their defensive line, adding DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M. Leal might suffer from being a “tweener,” a prospect who thrived on the edge in college but might need to kick inside at the next level, but his tools — and the flashes he showed while on campus — looked like a top-ten player. This could be a great bit of value for the Cardinals at this point in the second round.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB TARIQ WOOLEN, UTSA Woolen is a project who has only two years of experience at cornerback, but he has all the tools you could want at cornerback. He checked in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds with 34-inch arms and went on to run a 4.26-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical jump. That’s a one-of-one athlete at a clear position of need in Vance Joseph’s defense.

55. Arizona Cardinals – Boye Mafe (Minnesota – DE) 87. Arizona Cardinals – Martin Emerson (Mississippi State – CB) 100. Arizona Cardinals – Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama – RB)

Personally, I’d rank the mocks:

Draft Countdown Touchdown Wire Fantasy Pros Brugler Sports Illustrated

Then I wouldn’t care. What do you think?