2022 NFL Draft: Draft order, start time, channel, stream, Cardinals pick, second round and information

How to Watch Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Time: 4:00 PM Arizona time

Date: Friday, April 29

TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC

TIME LIMITS

Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick

Seven minutes per pick Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick

Five minutes per pick Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick

Arizona Cardinals Picks

Round 1: No. 23 overall - Traded for Marquise Brown

- Traded for Marquise Brown Round 2: No. 55 overall

Round 3: No. 87 overall

Round 3: No. 100 overall

Round 6: No. 201

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 241

Round 7: No. 256

Round 7: No. 257

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

NFL Draft Order (Second Round)

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Logan Hall

34. Green Bay Packers via Minnesota Vikings Christian Watson

35. Tennessee Titans - Roger McCreary

36. New York Jets via New York Giants - Breece Hall

37. Housing Texans - Jalen Pitre

38. Atlanta Falcons via New York Giants from New York Jets - Arnold Ebiketie

39. Chicago Bears - Kyler Gordon

40. Seattle Seahawks - Boye Mafe

41. Seattle Seahawks - Kenneth Walker III

42. Minnesota Vikings via Indianapolis Colts - Andrew Booth

43. New York Giants via Atlanta Falcons - Wan’Dale Robinson

44. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns - John Metchie

45. Baltimore Ravens - David Ojabo

46. Detroit Lions - Josh Paschal

47. Washington Commanders - Phidarian Mathis

48. Chicago Bears - Jaquan Brisker

49. New Orleans Saints - Alontae Taylor

50. New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs - Tyquan Thornton

51. Philadelphia Eagles - Cam Jurgens

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - George Pickens

53. Indianapolis Colts via Green Bay Packers - Alec Pierce

54. Kansas City Chiefs via New England Patriots - Skyy Moore

55. Arizona Cardinals - Trey McBride

56. Dallas Cowboys - Sam Williams

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Buffalo Bills - Luke Goedeke

58. Atlanta Falcons - Troy Anderson

59. Minnesota Vikings via Green Bay Packers - Troy Andersen

60. Cincinnati Bengals via Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cam Taylor-Britt

61. San Francisco 49ers - Drake Jackson

62. Kansas City Chiefs - Bryan Cook

63. Buffalo Bills via Cincinnati Bengals - James Cook

64. Denver Broncos - Nik Bonitto

NFL Draft Order (Third Round)

65. Jacksonville Jaguars - Luke Fortner

66. Minnesota Vikings - Brian Asamoah

67. New York Giants - Josh Ezedu

68. Cleveland Browns - Martin Emerson

69. Tennessee Titans - Nicholas Petit-Frere

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chad Muma

71. Chicago Bears - Velus Jones Jr.

72. Seattle Seahawks - Abraham Lucas

73. Indianapolis Colts - Jelani Woods

74. Atlanta Falcons - Desmond Ridder

75. Houston Texans via Denver Broncos - Christian Harris

76. Baltimore Ravens - Travis Jones

77. Minnesota Vikings via Indianapolis Colts - Bernhard Raimann

78. Cleveland Browns - Alex Wright

79. Los Angeles Chargers - JT Woods

80. Denver Broncos via Houston Texans - Greg Dulcich

81. New York Giants - Cordale Flott

82. Atlanta Falcons - DeAngelo Malone

83. Philadelphia Eagles - Nakobe Dean

84. Pittsburgh Steelers - DeMarvin Leal

85. New England Patriots - Marcus Jones

86. Las Vegas Raiders -

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francsico 49ers

94. New England Patriots

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos

97. Detroit Lions

98. Washington Commanders

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Arizona Cardinals

101. New York Jets

102. Miami Dolphins

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

