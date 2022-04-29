Arizona Cardinals select Trey McBride with their second round pick

With the 55th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the Arizona Cardinals take tight end Trey McBride.

McBride is one of the best tight end prospects of the last several seasons and the Cardinals have obviously seen this as a position they can continue to utilize.

From Dane Brugler:

SUMMARY: A four-year starter at Colorado State, McBride lined up predominantly inline and wing in former head coach Steve Addazio’s run-focused offense. The 2021 Mackey Award winner, he became the first tight end in school history to lead the team in receiving since 1984 (did it twice) and became just the fourth player in MWC history to earn unanimous All-American status (first in Colorado State history). McBride is a reliable target over the middle of the field with excellent hands, natural ball adjustments and the competitive toughness to finish through contact. He lacks deception in his routes to easily shake coverage and must do a better job re-setting his hands and feet as a blocker once defenders attack his frame. Overall, McBride is a better version of Hayden Hurst – not super dynamic, but a competitive receiver and blocker with the reliable focus and urgency that will translate to the NFL game. He can play either the Y or F tight end positions.

From PFF:

Where he wins: Downfield

McBride wins where so few tight ends do — down the football field. He can get past the linebacker-level swiftly and then presents a massive target over the middle. He can do it all while also being a respectable blocker.

What’s his role: All-Around TE

McBride is a starting in-line tight end from Day 1. The leap in competition obviously presents a learning curve, but he’s talented and proven enough to not stress about it.

How do you grade the Arizona Cardinals second round pick?