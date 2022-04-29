Arizona Cardinals select Myjai Sanders in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have selected Cincinnati Bearcats Myjai Sanders with the 100th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From Dane Brugler:

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Cincinnati, Sanders played the field defensive end in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s hybrid front. After leading the team in tackles for loss and sacks as a junior, his backfield production plummeted in 2021 as the coaches asked him to play a tight 5-technique or “4i” role and not be able to pin his ears back as a rusher (Sanders: “I was used as more of a decoy.”). At pass rusher, you want first-step burst, and that is what Sanders offers. That unlocks the corner or the side-step, which is his go-to move. Though he can be overpowered by size and his hands aren’t going to win many battles, he is a fighter and unafraid of contact. Overall, Sanders must improve his snap anticipation and the efficiency of his secondary moves, but he is explosive off the ball with a slithery body type to stay free and chase the football. He projects best in a scheme where he can line up wide or standing up off the edge.

From Bleacher Report:

Myjai Sanders is a mercurial prospect thanks in part to the scheme he played in. At 6’5” and 228 pounds, his lean build is best suited to be a traditional edge defender, but Cincinnati often aligned him at 4-tech and 5-tech. Sanders comes off the ball exceptionally well, both with his hand in the ground and when standing up, and accelerates with his following steps to win the edge right away.

Though he can not dip low and bend very effectively, he has enough juice and ankle flexibility to run a tight corner from time to time. Sanders also plays with fast hands, made even more effective by his long arms and his ability to mix up his approach to attack either inside or outside. Sanders’ twitchiness and light feet also allow him to make linemen miss in a phone booth, which comes in handy both versus the run and the pass.

Sanders is the edge player that the Arizona Cardinals desperately need.

He has high end potential to become a similar player to Markus Golden.

Welcome to the desert, Myjai.