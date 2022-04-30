Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals take a tight end and two pass rushers in 2022 NFL Draft

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals were busy on Friday night and have four picks on Saturday to end the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, we have all the information from around the web to help you get ready for Saturday’s 2022 NFL Draft.

Trade reunites Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown with Cardinals, just like they wanted

Wide receiver arrived in trade from Ravens on first night of draft

2022 NFL Draft: Tight end Trey McBride, Colorado State, Round 2, Pick 55

Another offensive weapon joins Ertz, Williams at position

2022 NFL Draft: Edge Cameron Thomas, San Diego State, Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Potential edge players will help with loss of Chandler Jones

The Cardinals trading for Marquise Brown makes a ton of sense

Adding receiver truly works on many levels for current roster

Cardinals Cover 2 - ‘Hollywood’ Comes To Arizona

Ep. 558 - Rather than draft a player, the Cardinals chose to acquire a player via trade with their 2022 first-round pick. Welcome Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the desert. Certainly a surprise, and a very good surprise on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Edge Rusher Addressed, Tight End Added

Ep. 559 - Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft saw the Cardinals double down on their biggest need: edge rusher. The Cardinals spent their third-round selections on San Diego State's Cameron Thomas and Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders, a pair of defensive ends

Cardinals Corner podcast: Hollywood (Brown) in the Valley

The Cardinals were among the teams that made a huge splash in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, trading for WR Marquise Brown.

Cardinals trade roundtable: Arizona lands WR Marquise Brown

We asked our Arizona Sports hosts and editors their thoughts on the Marquise Brown trade and what the Cardinals need to do next in the draft.

The 5: Best plays by Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown at Oklahoma

Just like at Oklahoma in 2018, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will be wearing the same shade of red.

Cardinals' Marquise Brown reunion with Kyler Murray a long time coming

There was no place new Cardinals WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown wanted to be more than in the Valley, back with his college QB Kyler Murray.

Marquise Brown has 5th-year option picked up by Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals on Friday picked up the fifth-year option of newly-acquired wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

Arizona Cardinals draft TE Trey McBride in 2nd round

The Arizona Cardinals signed a trio of experienced tight ends in free agency but doubled down on building that position group.

Arizona Cardinals TE draftee Trey McBride 'can do it all,' GM says

When the 55th pick rolled around and TE Trey McBride was still on the board, there were no ifs, ands or buts about it, he was Arizona's guy.

NFL Draft 2022: DE Cameron Thomas goes to Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals selected San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas with their third-round pick (87th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: Cincinnati edge Myjai Sanders goes to Arizona Cardinals

Twice in a row, the Arizona Cardinals used a third-round pick to give themselves pass-rushing options taking Cincinnatir's Myjai Sanders.

Myjai Sanders, Cam Thomas give Cardinals options at pass rusher

It took until the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Cardinals filled their pass-rushing needs with not one but two prospects Friday.