Arizona Cardinals day two picks and where the consensus had them being picked

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals made some great picks on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, where did the rest of the web have them?

Lucky for you, I have access to The Athletic and Arif Hasan’s work as the consensus 2022 NFL Draft Big Board.

We know the Arizona Cardinals did not take a player in round one, instead they actually took a player that is good.

Now, what did they do in round two and three?

We have the answers.

Let’s get to it.

52 - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State - The Consensus Big Board had McBride as the 52nd overall prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The best player in terms of fit for the Arizona Cardinals was Travis Jones, who was the consensus 40th player overall. Quarterbacks and George Pickens, who do I have a story to tell you, were available.

65 - Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State - I don’t agree with the Arizona Cardinals assertion that he will be an edge, I think if Thomas adds 15-20 pounds he can be a dynamic 34 defensive end.

Now, getting him at 87 the Arizona Cardinals have a real chance to get a dominant edge player.

92 - Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati Bearcats - The Cardinals finished by adding a player who I will be frank about... I was not in on.

However, the reason was where he was being mocked. Now, for the Cardinals getting him with the 100th pick while he was consensus 92, that makes sense.

Sanders has some work to do, he needs to be a guy who adds some weight while continuing to be an elite first step type of player, but getting him at 100 is the right place for him as a talent.

So, looking at it, the Arizona Cardinals went: +3, +22, +8 on their picks on the consensus big board.

That is +33 on draft picks.

Now, let’s hope they really were that good.