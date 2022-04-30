Arizona Cardinals select running back Keaontay Ingram

The Arizona Cardinals have taken running back Keaontay Ingram from USC with their sixth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From NFL.com

Running back prospect with adequate size and quickness who leaves you wanting more. Ingram was noticeably quicker and more elusive at a lighter weight after transferring to USC from Texas. He sees the interior clearly but can be too content to bounce runs wide rather than continuing to probe between the tackles. He’s a below-average run finisher but will create additional yardage with quick decision-making at times. Ingram can handle an occasional pass and blitz pickup, but he’s not ready to be a third-down option. There aren’t any real standout qualities, but he should be competitive in a camp.

The Arizona Cardinals needed help at running back and get it that has some size at 6’ 221 pounds and wiggle.

Welcome to the desert, Keaontay.