Arizona Cardinals select guard Lecitus Smith in the sixth round

The Arizona Cardinals have taken Virginia Tech guard Lecitus Smith with their second sixth round pick.

From Dane Brugler:

SUMMARY: A four-year starter at Virginia Tech, Smith was entrenched as the Hokies’ left guard in former offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen’s zone-based offense. He was initially recruited as an “on-the-line” tight end for Justin Fuentes’ offense, but outgrew that position and made the transition to the offensive line during his redshirt year. Smith is quick off the ball and rolls his hips into contact to generate power in the run game. In pass protection, he sits in his stance and peppers with his punch, although he will be late to react and recover when not on time. Overall, Smith’s lack of length impedes his sustain skills, but he has the lower body flexibility and fierce hands to frustrate defensive linemen. He might not be a fit for every scheme, but has starting guard potential in a power zone scheme.

From NFL.com

An athletic, three-year starter at guard with a decent frame, Smith lacks the desired measurables for the position. He is capable of working as a move blocker and out in space. However, he really struggles with hand placement and staying under control at the point of attack and on work-up blocks. His lack of consistency as a run blocker is balanced by surprising technique and success in pass protection. Some of Smith’s issues are correctable through coaching and discipline, but he might not rise above the level of average backup with the ability to step in and start from time to time.

Smith is a bad-ass, physical guard who has great upside.

Welcome to the desert, Lecitus.