Arizona Cardinals select Christian Matthew with first of three seventh round picks

The Arizona Cardinals picked small school cornerback Christian Matthew with their first pick in the seventh round.

Matthew is a tall, 6-4 200lbs cornerback.

From ProFootball Network

Nice-sized corner with a physical game. Quick flipping his hips in transition off the line, mixes it up with opponents throughout the route, and uses his size to defend passes. Quick up the field and gives effort defending the run. Remains disciplined with coverage assignments, communicates well with teammates in the secondary, and is effective when facing the action.

Matthew has played at Sanford, Georgia Southern and Valdosta State in his career, but offers a tantalizing size and athletic profile.

He’ll have a tough road to make the Arizona Cardinals final 53, but he possesses the type of intrigue that should allow for him to be a prime practice squad candidate with developmental upside. For the Cardinals, that’s a nice seventh round investment.

Welcome to the desert, Christian.