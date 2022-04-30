Arizona Cardinals select Oklahoma Sooners guard Marquis Hayes with final pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals final pick of the night is an intriguing one.

The Cardinals took Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From Dane Brugler:

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Oklahoma, Hayes was a mainstay at left guard in former head coach Lincoln Riley’s balanced scheme. With only two years of varsity experience in high school, he showed steady improvement each season in Norman and produced his best tape in 2021 as arguably the best offensive lineman in the Big 12. While some blockers rely on power and others rely on angles, Hayes relies on both and I was impressed by his ability to make split-second adjustments. He will rely too much on his length at times, but plays violent and stout and does a great job with the balancing act of staying composed while also unleashing hell on defenders when the opportunity is there. Overall, Hayes needs continued development with his technique and pad level, but he has the mauling strength, smooth movements and blocking instincts to be equally efficient as a run blocker and pass protector. He should compete for an NFL starting role as a rookie.

From PFF:

Where he wins: Hand Usage Hayes wins with elite hand usage. He has great length for a guard and is able to keep flailing defensive tackles at bay one-on-one. What’s his role: Guard Hayes is a guard-only due to his athletic profile, and he’s probably not who you want running outside zone or pulling a ton. His best work is in a phone booth.

There has to be more to the story on this one.

Brugler had Hayes as his 90th ranked player in the 2022 NFL Draft.

PFF had him ranked 103 overall.

Scouts Inc had him 139.

Hayes was 140th overall on the consensus big board, so let’s see what happens or if more comes out.