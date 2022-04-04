2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get cornerback and edge help in new PFF 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have a couple more weeks to go before we can finally stop pondering what they are going to do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, over the next four weeks we are going to continue to give you all the new 2022 NFL Mock Drafts that are interesting.

This week, PFF dropped a two-round mock draft and it caught my eye because of how they have the Cardinals passing on players that feel like they would be slam dunks.

From PFF:

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA GATORS Elam put up a PFF coverage grade of 89.8 as a true freshman in 2019 and followed that up with an 81.0 grade as a sophomore in 2020, dominating so much that opposing offenses largely avoided him in 2021. Elam was targeted three or fewer times in over half of his games this past year. However, his PFF grade was dragged down by penalties, which speaks volumes about how overly physical he can get. Elam’s game may take some time to translate to the NFL level, but he has the traits to be a quality press-man corner — something Vance Joseph’s defense desperately needs.

Elam would address a massive need, but this mock has them passing on:

24. Devonte Wyatt

27. Jordan Davis

30. Travon Walker

31. Tyler Linderbaum

36. Zion Johnson

While I think Elam fits what the Cardinals want to do, he would be the fifth cornerback off the board and passing on Wyatt, Davis and Walker seems like it could be a massive misstep.

In round two.

55. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE KINGSLEY ENAGBARE, SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS Enagbare has a high motor, excellent length and big-time pop in his hands, which helped him to a 92.5 pass-rush grade this past season. The problem is the lack of refinement and his inability to play in control.

We have talked about Enagbare, he would be a nice fit along the Cardinals front, but he needs some pass rushing help.

What do you think about this two round mock?