2022 NFL Draft: Todd McShay drops 2-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft and gives Kyler Murray a new weapon

For the final three weeks heading into the 2022 NFL Draft we will continue to add to our mock draft watch on Monday and play out different scenarios and Friday’s.

However, when one of the draft icons drops a new mock, we will always discuss it because they tend to have some extra information we can gather.

That is the case with Todd McShay who dropped his first two-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft today on E$PN.

23. Arizona Cardinals Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas DeAndre Hopkins missed time last season, and A.J. Green is no longer on the roster. Rondale Moore flashed during his rookie year, but quarterback Kyler Murray would benefit from one more reliable target. Burks is a big target with good hands and the physicality to tack on extra yards after the catch. Arizona might also think about a cornerback (Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.), edge rusher (Purdue’s George Karlaftis) or defensive tackle (Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt).

I have a hard time with this pick. If Karlaftis and Wyatt are both gone, as well as Zion Johnson who he has going 29 and Tyler Linderbaum at 31, then this can make sense.

But, Burks is a bit of a gadget, big slot player over the outside “Z” the Cardinals need. He would likely end up being very good, just seems slightly redundant with Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz over the players listed above.

55. Arizona Cardinals Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma March saw Chandler Jones sign in Las Vegas and J.J. Watt turn 33 years old, so April should see Arizona draft an edge rusher. Bonitto has great bend and burst, and he compiled 15 sacks over the past two seasons at Oklahoma.

I have made this known to anyone who listens... Bonitto at 55 would be a slam dunk for the Cardinals.

Bringing in a pass rusher who the same juice as Haason Reddick, but already bigger and more flexible coming off the edge would be a huge win for the team. He would immediately get reps rushing the passer and could turn into a three-down player as he grows.

I think this would be a good draft for the Cardinals, and I am not totally opposed to a wide receiver in round one, but would prefer they be a guy who wins mostly from the outside, George Pickens(?) goes at 42 for instance and adding another day two pick.

What do you think?