2022 NFL Draft: Offensive line breakdown, rankings, overrated/underrated and more

This is the one you all have been waiting for.

Justin and I sit down and have a nearly 45 minute discussion with an offensive line expert as we head into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Justin and I welcome the leader of Chiefs Twitter, @SullyChiefs, back to the show to break down the 2022 NFL Draft Offensive Line prospects.

Are Evan Neal and Ickey Ekwonu really worth the #1 overall pick?

Who are the most overrated and underrated OL prospects in the 2022 class?

And who are Sully’s top 5 OL prospects of the year. Plus, a couple of hot takes, including one from the guest himself.

