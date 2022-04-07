Arizona Cardinals get a big wide receiver in Charles Davis’ 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Only three short weeks until the 2022 NFL Mock Draft madness is over, but there are more and more mocks coming out in the meantime.

For the Arizona Cardinals we have seen a number of names mocked to them, but the name that I have said is the best fit for the Arizona Cardinals offense has been mocked to the team for the first time this draft season.

From Charles Davis:

23. Arizona Cardinals - Drake London, WR - USC Big frame, big production. Larry Fitzgerald moved to the slot and put up terrific numbers at the end of his career. London moved inside often at USC in 2021 and thrived. He can do the same to help QB Kyler Murray get the Cards back to the playoffs — and potentially log a postseason win or two.

It is interesting to read Davis’ notes, because for the first time in Drake London’s career, he played out wide more snaps than as a big slot receiver.

PFF had him 281 snaps outwide, which is what the Cardinals would need him to play, the “Z” receiver.

He is a massive target, at 6-4 219lbs with fantastic ball skills and already amazing contested catch work.

That is what he would be for the Cardinals, and upgraded version to last years A.J. Green.

London would give the Cardinals a potential WR1 post DeAndre Hopkins as well, but it would give Murray a reliable, big-bodied, 50/50 ball receiver for the first time in this offense.

It would be a match made in heaven, but I don’t see it happening, as London will likely be gone before 23.