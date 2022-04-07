Arizona Cardinals sign Antoine Wesley to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have added to their wide receiver corps...

Well, they have brought back one of their receivers from last year.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that exclusive rights free agent wide receiver Antoine Wesley has signed his one-year tender. Wesley (6-4, 206) had 19 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns last season with Arizona after signing with the team as a free agent. He entered the league with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 after playing collegiately at Texas Tech.

Wesley was a pleasant surprise in 2021, and if he is your fifth or sixth wide receiver you are probably in a good position.

The issue becomes if you are relying on Wesley as the Cardinals did at the end of the season, you are hurting for weapons.

Welcome back to the desert, Antoine and continued success to you.