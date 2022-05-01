2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, all 32 teams have shifted their attention towards undrafted free agency with hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.

262 names were called and announced on national television over the last three days of the draft while many others were not so fortunate. As the saying goes, “it’s not where you start but where you finish.”

NFL prospects that went undrafted have every reason to remain optimistic. The Cardinals have had a very solid track of undrafted free agency success over the years with a great example like Tony Jefferson, who made 66 career starts since entering the league as Arizona’s undrafted free agent signing in 2013. Current Cardinals such as Dennis Gardeck, Zeke Turner, and Jonathan Ward began their careers as undrafted free agents but have been key contributors on special teams.

The NFL dream is alive. Don’t lose hope!

Here is the list of 2022 undrafted free agent additions by the Arizona Cardinals so far (will continue to be updated):

Rookie Minicamp Invite: