Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Stephon Robinson Jr. offers special teams upside for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s get to know an intriguing wide reciever prospect in Stephon Robinson Jr.

From the team:

Northwestern wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. (steph-ON) (5-9, 181) played 11 games last season with the Wildcats and caught 46 passes for 625 yards and two touchdowns after transferring from Kansas. At Kansas (2018-20), Robinson played in 27 games and caught 75 passes for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns. He transferred to Kansas after spending his freshman year at El Camino Community College (Torrance, CA) in 2017 where he recorded 62 receptions for 1,274 yards and eight touchdowns.

From Emory Hunt and the Football Gameplan Draft Guide:

Looks much more comfortable out on the perimeter. I think he’ll be able to remain an outside guy as opposed to having to kick down in as a slot. - Has very good quickness to snap out of his breaks. Footwork is where it needs to be. - Comfortable catching the ball away from his body at all levels of the field. Core special teamer who’s played on ST at all stops.

Robinson Jr. has some things to vovercome. He didn’t test particularly well at his size, which is why being able to contribute on specials will be key for Robinson Jr.

Good luck and welcome to the desert, Stephon.