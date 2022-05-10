Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: LaRon Stokes has some intriguing traits to offer the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s get to know an Oklahoma defensive lineman that flashed early in his career in LaRon Stokes.

From the team:

Oklahoma defensive lineman LaRon Stokes (6-4, 278) appeared in 32 games (15 starts) and had 35 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his college career with the Sooners. Last season, Stokes played in 11 games and collected eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry while also earning Academic All-Big 12 first-team honors. As a freshman in 2019, Stokes earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors after playing in 13 games (10 starts) and recording 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a half sack.

Stokes lost snaps each year as the Sooners added higher pedigreed recruits, but he has some get off and burst.

If he can find a way to harness it, he could find a way to make it in the league.

Welcome to the desert, LaRon.