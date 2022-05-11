Meet the Undrafted Free Agents: Chandler Wooten offers experience and leadership at linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals

It is time to get to know the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed.

This is important, if you want to know why, feel free to reach out, but I will be highlighting all 12 of the undrafted free agents the Arizona Cardinals signed to give them a little acknowledgement.

Let’s finish things up with a look at Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten.

From the team:

Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (6-3, 232) played in 43 games and recorded 140 tackles (80 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery in his career with the Tigers. Last season he was a team captain and played in 13 games, collecting 94 tackles (54 solo), five tackles for loss, one interception and one pass defensed. Wooten was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll last season and was a recipient of the Shug Jordan Award named after the Hall of Fame Coach who led Auburn to a national championship in 1957. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Wooten could be an interesting special teams contributor for the Cardinals.

Welcome to the desert, Chandler.