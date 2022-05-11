2022 NFL Draft recap, wrap-up and some freezing cold takes from the vault

Sometimes it takes a little longer than you expect.

However, the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and now we have to wrap things up.

Better late than never (thanks to a prolonged, unexpected internet outage), Justin and I put a stamp on the 2022 NFL Draft.

Turns out the NFL really didn’t like this year’s QB class. Even though we tried to warn everyone about it.

Plus, desperation for WRs (and why the Cardinals likely made the right move), big names who fell on draft weekend, and hot takes on the “QB1” who went undrafted.

