Arizona Cardinals 2022 schedule leaks, rumors and more

We are getting the 2022 NFL schedule release today as the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL announce when each team will be playing.

We know who they are playing, and where, just not when.

What we know right now is that the Arizona Cardinals will play on Monday Night Football on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City as a “home” game against the San Francisco 49ers.

From there, well it is rumor time.

So, let’s take a look a the different leaks and rumors out there right now.

Just a reminder:

Home Games: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots as well as the three NFC West teams.

Away Games: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings as well as the three NFC West teams.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL Schedule leaks and rumors

Week 18 at San Francisco could be their final game per Johnny Venerable.

Week 7 vs the New Orleans Saints could be on Thursday Night Football per Alex Clancy.

Week 16 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a Sunday Night Football game per JC Allen.

Week four could be at the Carolina Panthers for the Arizona Cardinals per Johnny Venerable.