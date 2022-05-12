Arizona Cardinals sign Keaontay Ingram, Lecitus Smith and Jesse Luketa to rookie contracts

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed three of their 2022 NFL Draft picks to contracts.

From the team:

Running back Keaontay Ingram (6th round, 201st overall) from USC

Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (6th round, 215th overall) from Virginia Tech

Linebacker Jesse Luketa (7th round, 256th overall) from Penn State

Ingram (6-0, 221) appeared in 42 games at Texas (2018-20) and USC (2021) and rushed for 2,722 yards and 16 touchdowns on 495 carries while adding 671 yards and six touchdowns on 89 receptions. He ran for 100+ yards in eight games in his college career and had 12 games with 100+ total scrimmage yards. Last year at USC, Ingram was the Trojans leading rusher after setting a career-high with 911 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, earning All-Pac 12 honorable mention. A Carthage, TX native, Ingram spent his first three seasons in college at Texas and appeared in 32 games (18 starts) and was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Smith (luh-SEET-us) (6-3, 314) was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and played in 45 games (38 starts), including starting in all 37 contests he played in to finish his collegiate career. A two-time All-ACC selection, Smith made 37 starts at left guard and one at left tackle during his career with the Hokies. He started all 11 games in each of the past two seasons, including in 2020 when he helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing (240.1 ypg) and run for 27 touchdowns. A Fitzgerald, GA native, Smith was a highly-recruited tight end coming out of high school and transitioned to the offensive line at Virginia Tech.

Luketa (loo-KETT-uh) (6-3, 253) is an Ottawa, Ontario native who appeared in 46 games (18 starts) at Penn State and had 151 tackles, seven tackles for loss, a half sack, one interception (returned for a TD), eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery. As a senior in 2021, Luketa played in 12 games (eight starts) and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after finishing the season with 61 tackles (27 solo) and 8.5 tackles for loss. He left Canada and attended high school at Mercyhurst Prep in Erie, PA prior to enrolling at Penn State.