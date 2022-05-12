 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, game times, future opponents, tickets and more

By Seth Cox
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL schedule is here!

We already know about week one and week 11 (Mexico City) but now we have the full picture.

If you need Arizona Cardinals tickets, make sure you checkout TickPick.

  1. vs Kansas City Chiefs - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
  2. @ Las Vegas Raiders - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
  3. vs Los Angeles Rams - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
  4. @ Carolina Panthers - 1:05 p.m. Arizona time
  5. vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
  6. @ Seattle Seahawks - 1:05 p.m. Arizona time
  7. vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football) 5:15 p.m. Arizona time
  8. @ Minnesota Vikings - 10:00 a.m. Arizona time
  9. vs Seattle Seahawks - 2:05 p.m. Arizona time
  10. @ Los Angeles Rams - 2:25 p.m. Arizona time
  11. vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Footbal in Mexico City) 6:25 p.m. Arizona time
  12. vs Los Angeles Chargers - 2:05 p.m.
  13. Bye Week
  14. vs New England Patriots (Monday Night Football) 6:15 p.m. Arizona time
  15. @ Denver Broncos - 2:05 p.m. Arizona time
  16. vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Christmas Night Sunday Night Football) 6:20 p.m. Arizona time
  17. @ Atlanta Falcons - 11:00 a.m.
  18. @ San Francisco 49ers - TBD

Cardinals 2023 opponents

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, NFC South TBD

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD

Cardinals 2024 opponents

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFC East TBD, AFC West TBD

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, NFC South TBD

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...