Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, game times, future opponents, tickets and more

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL schedule is here!

We already know about week one and week 11 (Mexico City) but now we have the full picture.

If you need Arizona Cardinals tickets, make sure you checkout TickPick.

Cardinals 2023 opponents

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, NFC South TBD

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD

Cardinals 2024 opponents

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFC East TBD, AFC West TBD

Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, NFC South TBD