Cardinals schedule 2022: Dates, game times, future opponents, tickets and more

The Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL schedule is here!
We already know about week one and week 11 (Mexico City) but now we have the full picture.
- vs Kansas City Chiefs - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Las Vegas Raiders - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
- vs Los Angeles Rams - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Carolina Panthers - 1:05 p.m. Arizona time
- vs Philadelphia Eagles - 1:25 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Seattle Seahawks - 1:05 p.m. Arizona time
- vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football) 5:15 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Minnesota Vikings - 10:00 a.m. Arizona time
- vs Seattle Seahawks - 2:05 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Los Angeles Rams - 2:25 p.m. Arizona time
- vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Footbal in Mexico City) 6:25 p.m. Arizona time
- vs Los Angeles Chargers - 2:05 p.m.
- Bye Week
- vs New England Patriots (Monday Night Football) 6:15 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Denver Broncos - 2:05 p.m. Arizona time
- vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Christmas Night Sunday Night Football) 6:20 p.m. Arizona time
- @ Atlanta Falcons - 11:00 a.m.
- @ San Francisco 49ers - TBD
Cardinals 2023 opponents
Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, NFC South TBD
Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD
Cardinals 2024 opponents
Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFC East TBD, AFC West TBD
Away: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, NFC South TBD
