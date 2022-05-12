2022 NFL Schedule: Predicting every game for the Arizona Cardinals

We know the schedule, now let’s make some outlandishly early predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2022 record.

Week 1 vs Kansas City Chiefs - L

Week 2 @ Las Vegas Raiders - L

Week 3 vs Los Angeles Rams - W

Week 4 @ Carolina Panthers - W

Week 5 vs Philadelphia Eagles - W

Week 6 @ Seattle Seahawks - W

Week 7 vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football) - W

Week 8 @ Minnesota Vikings - W

Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks - W

Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams - L

Week 11 vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Footbal in Mexico City) - W

Week 12 vs Los Angeles Chargers - W

Week 13 Bye Week - Arizona Cardinals enter the bye week 9-3

Week 14 vs New England Patriots (Monday Night Football) - W

Week 15 @ Denver Broncos - L

Week 16 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Christmas Night Sunday Night Football) - L

Week 17 @ Atlanta Falcons - 11:00 a.m. - W

Week 18 @ San Francisco 49ers - L

Arizona Cardinals finish up at 11-6 for a second consecutive season, which should earn them a wild card position.

What do you think?