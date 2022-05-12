2022 NFL Schedule: Predicting every game for the Arizona Cardinals

We know the schedule, now let’s make some outlandishly early predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2022 record.
Week 1 vs Kansas City Chiefs - L
Week 2 @ Las Vegas Raiders - L
Week 3 vs Los Angeles Rams - W
Week 4 @ Carolina Panthers - W
Week 5 vs Philadelphia Eagles - W
Week 6 @ Seattle Seahawks - W
Week 7 vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football) - W
Week 8 @ Minnesota Vikings - W
Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks - W
Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams - L
Week 11 vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Footbal in Mexico City) - W
Week 12 vs Los Angeles Chargers - W
Week 13 Bye Week - Arizona Cardinals enter the bye week 9-3
Week 14 vs New England Patriots (Monday Night Football) - W
Week 15 @ Denver Broncos - L
Week 16 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Christmas Night Sunday Night Football) - L
Week 17 @ Atlanta Falcons - 11:00 a.m. - W
Week 18 @ San Francisco 49ers - L
Arizona Cardinals finish up at 11-6 for a second consecutive season, which should earn them a wild card position.
What do you think?
