Arizona Cardinals sign defensive lineman Kingsley Keke to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have added a veteran along their defensive line as the team has agreed to a one-year contract with Kingsley Keke.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (key-key) to a one-year contract and has placed tight end Alex Ellis on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI). In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Keke (6-3, 288) played the past three seasons with the Packers and appeared in 41 games (17 starts) after entering the league with Green Bay as a fifth-round selection (150th overall) from Texas A&M in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his career, Keke has 54 tackles (25 solo), 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and five passes defensed. The 25-year old Keke started 17 games over the past two seasons with Green Bay, including in 2020 when he had a career-high 4.0 sacks. He was with the Texans prior to getting released on May 3.