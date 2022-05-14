 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #176: 2022 Cards Schedule Drops with...4 Nationally Televised Games

LISTEN: The ROTBPod talks the Hollywood Brown trade and the impact it’ll have on the Cardinals offense

By Blake Murphy
/ new

The Arizona Cardinals earn some respect...and a difficult start to the ‘22 season. @blakemurphy7 talks Arizona’s chances to make it back to the playoffs.

Can they float the boat enough without Hopkins against some tough NFC and AFC opponents?

And what might be a prediction as to their final record?

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

For Apple Podcast users:

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...