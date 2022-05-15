Cardinals sign undrafted free agent cornerback Nick Grant

Virginia cornerback Nick Grant signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Grant (6-0 190lbs) was a three-star recruit from Spotsylvania, Virginia who played at the University of Virginia over the last five years. The 24-year-old cornerback made 32 starts in his college football career, finishing with 136 tackles, six tackles for loss, half a sack, three interceptions, 20 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one career pick-6.

His performances as a Virginia Cavalier was enough to earn him a East-West Shrine Bowl invitation.

Here are Grant’s Pro Day results:

40-yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Bench Press: 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 33”

Broad Jump: 10.3”

3 Cone Drill: 6.93 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.20 seconds

The current Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks guaranteed to make the roster are Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson, and Jeff Gladney. Grant will be competing with Antonio Hamilton, 2022 seventh-round pick Christian Matthew, Breon Borders, Darrell Baker Jr, Nate Brooks, and Jace Whittaker for one of two available cornerback roster spots on the 53-man roster or practice squad.