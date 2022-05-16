Arizona Cardinals sign six players from rookie mini-camp

The Arizona Cardinals have already made a bevy of moves from their undrafted free agent class, as the team announced six moves already.

From the team:

Wide receiver Christian Blake Safety Tae Daley Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano Offensive lineman Greg Long Running back T.J. Pledger Wide receiver Jared Smart Each player participated in the Cardinals rookie mini-camp this past weekend on a tryout. To make room on the roster, the team has released linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, offensive lineman Marcus Henry, wide receiver Changa Hodge, safety Kekaula Kaniho, defensive lineman Will Miles and wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr.

Carter, Hodge, Miles and Robinson Jr. are not surprising in we saw their athletic profiles and that it would be tough for them to find a spot.

Henry is a guy who has bounced off and on the practice squad and roster over the last couple of seasons.

For Kaniho, it seems like newly signed Nick Grant may be a replacement.

Welcome aboard one and all. We will take a look at each one over the next couple of days.