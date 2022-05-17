Arizona Cardinals sign Christian Blake after rookie mini-camp

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of moves after their initial rookie mini-camp.

One name they brought in is a three-year NFL veteran Christian Blake, who has spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

He is not much of a receiving threat, but he has contributed on special teams.

A little note from the team:

Blake (6-1, 181) spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in 41 games (three starts) and had 28 receptions for 257 yards while adding eight tackles on special teams. He signed with Atlanta in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Northern Illinois and after spending his rookie season on the practice squad, played the past three seasons with the Falcons. The 25-year old Blake appeared in 32 games over the past two seasons with Atlanta.

Not sure if Blake makes this roster, but he gives the Cardinals a good special teams player. He was a 4.51 guy at his pro day, and his vertical and broad were average. He did show good change of direction with a 6.83 three-cone.

Welcome to the desert, Christian and good luck.