Arizona Cardinals bring in safety Tae Daley after rookie mini-camp

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of moves after their 2022 rookie mini-camp.

We have got to know Nick Grant, Christian Blake and now safety Tae Daley.

From the team:

Daley (5-11, 201) played in all 13 games (10 starts) last year at Virginia Tech and collected 73 tackles (47 solo), four tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Prior to playing at Virginia Tech, the 23-year old Daley played three seasons (2017-19) at Vanderbilt where he had 108 tackles (74 solo), three interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks in 35 games.

The Cardinals are bringing in a lot of safeties, which likely means they are looking for a player to replace Chris Banjo, who has been quite the special teams contributor for the last three seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

If they can’t find one, maybe they bring Banjo back, but they are giving Daley a shot here.

Good luck, Tae.