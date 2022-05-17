Arizona Cardinals bring in quarterback Jarrett Guarantano after rookie mini-camp

A quarterback?

A spread quarterback that struggled in the SEC, moved to the Pac12 and only played in two games, Jarrett Guarantano gets to throw the ball quite a lot over the next several months for the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s get to know Guarantano just a little bit.

From the team:

Guarantano (gare-in-TAN-no) (6-3, 219) played two games last season at Washington State after spending the first four years (2017-20) of his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee. As a member of the Vols, the 24-year old Guarantano appeared in 41 games (32 starts) and went 494-of-808 passing for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns while also running for five touchdowns. He had 13 career multi-TD games and threw for 300+ yards three times in his career.

From Emory Hunt’s Football Gameplan Draft Guide:

Shows solid accuracy when throwing on the move. - Good athleticism. Movement passing game is wide open: Boots, Waggles, Sprint Out passing, etc. - Much more consistent when operating off of playaction. - Has made improvements year over year, when awarded extended, consistent reps... Doesn’t see the field particularly well. Throwing over the middle of the field can be a challenge. - He has a tendency to see an open receiver late, which invites a beat defender back into the play. - Accuracy/placement tends to wane deeper down the field. - Arm strength could be best described as adequate.

Welcome to the desert, Jarrett.