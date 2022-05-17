Arizona Cardinals claim Jessie Lemonier off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed Jessie Lemonier off of waivers from the Detroit Lions.

From the team:

Lemonier (6-2, 240) played seven games with the Lions last season and had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks after beginning the season on Detroit’s practice squad. He entered the league in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent from Liberty and appeared in six games with the Chargers as a rookie. In two seasons at Liberty, Lemonier had 135 tackles (74 solo), 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His brother, Corey, was a third-round selection of the 49ers in 2013 and also played with the Browns, Lions and Jets.

Lemonier has performed fairly well in his career for being an undrafted free agent. He will compete over the summer, likely to replace Kylie Fitts who retired from the NFL.

Welcome to the desert, Jessie and good luck.