Arizona Cardinals sign intriguing offensive line prospect in Greg Long

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long.

From the team:

Long (6-3, 304) played 11 games the past two years (2020-21) at Purdue after spending the first four years (2016-19) of his collegiate career at UTEP. In his first season at Purdue in 2020, Long was named honorable mention All-Big 10 after starting all six games that season and helping the Boilermakers average 390.5 yards per game. The 24-year old Long appeared in 19 games at tackle while playing at UTEP.

Long was recruited and played for offensive line coach Sean Kugler.

It is interesting that Kugler would bring in Long, makes you think that Kugler had some positive things to say about Long and his abilities.

From Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan: