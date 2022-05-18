Arizona Cardinals add running back T.J. Pledger after rookie mini-camp

The Arizona Cardinals signed a former teammate of Kyler Murray in running back T.J. Pledger.

From the team:

Pledger (5-9, 196) played collegiately at Oklahoma (2018-20) and Utah (2021) and appeared in 37 games with 1,389 rushing yards and 12 TDs on 239 carries (5.8 avg.) while adding 21 receptions for 196 yards. A former teammate of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR Hollywood Brown with the Sooners, the 22-year old Pledger had his best college season with the Utes in 2021 when he posted career highs in rushing attempts (104), rushing yards (694), rushing average (6.7), rushing TDs (10), receptions (10) and receiving yards (107) in helping the team to its first-ever Pac-12 Championship and an appearance in the Rose Bowl.

Here is what Emory Hunt had to say about him:

A very shifty runner who has a good burst and is able to maintain that initial burst throughout the play. - Footwork and lateral agility is definitely where you’d want it to be; gives him a chance on each carry. - Underutilized ability in the passing game as a receiver. He can be a problem in that role at the NFL level... Plays small at times. Will have to increase strength in order to avoid being a situational player. - Effort is there in pass pro, just to the above point, he’ll need to do that and to improve technique. - Has good burst, but overall top-end speed is just about above average...

Does Pledger fit in the running back room.