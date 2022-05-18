Arizona Cardinals sign third round pick Myjai Sanders to rookie contract

And then there was one.

The Arizona Cardinals have come to terms with their second third round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Myjai Sanders, leaving only Cameron Thomas as the lone rookie without a contract.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed University of Cincinnati linebacker Myjai Sanders (MY-jay), the team’s third-round (100th overall) selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.

Sanders (6-5, 248) played four seasons at Cincinnati and was a two-time first-time American Athletic Conference selection. In 2020, he was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football after finishing the season with 31 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and five passes defensed. Last season as a senior, Sanders was named first-team All-AAC for the second straight season while helping the Bearcats play in the College Football Playoff. A Jacksonville, FL native, Sanders finished his career by appearing in 48 games (38 starts) and collecting 119 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

With Sanders’ signing, seven of the team’s eight 2022 draft picks have signed contracts; only third-round selection Cameron Thomas remains.