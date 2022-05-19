 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Rain: Cardinals Most Worthy Captain Candidates in 2022

By Walter Mitchell
In this week’s Red Rain I make the case for the 8 captain candidates on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals whom I consider the most worthy: 2 on special teams, 3 of offense and 3 on defense.

Which of my 8 choices for captains do you endorse?

If the decision for 2 special teams captains, 3 offensive captains and 3 defensive captains were up to you, who are the 8 players you would choose?

Special Teams:

  • ___________________________________
  • ___________________________________

Offense:

  • ___________________________________
  • ___________________________________
  • ___________________________________

Defense:

  • __________________________________
  • __________________________________
  • __________________________________

Special thanks to Dave Pasch and J.J. Watt for the taping of this outstanding podcast.

