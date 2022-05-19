Red Rain: Cardinals Most Worthy Captain Candidates in 2022

In this week’s Red Rain I make the case for the 8 captain candidates on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals whom I consider the most worthy: 2 on special teams, 3 of offense and 3 on defense.
Which of my 8 choices for captains do you endorse?
If the decision for 2 special teams captains, 3 offensive captains and 3 defensive captains were up to you, who are the 8 players you would choose?
Special Teams:
- ___________________________________
- ___________________________________
Offense:
- ___________________________________
- ___________________________________
- ___________________________________
Defense:
- __________________________________
- __________________________________
- __________________________________
Special thanks to Dave Pasch and J.J. Watt for the taping of this outstanding podcast.
As a competitor and as an athlete, nothing was going to stop @JJWatt from getting back on the field. pic.twitter.com/jXP6oh8X3d— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 17, 2022
Loading comments...