Arizona Cardinals sign Jared Smart after rookie mini-camp

We end our look at all of the players the Arizona Cardinals signed after rookie mini-camp with a look at Hawaii wide receiver Jared Smart.

From the team:

Smart (5-11, 189) played in 36 games the past three years (2019-21) at Hawaii and had 149 receptions for 1,863 yards and eight touchdowns. Prior to Hawaii, the 23-year old Smart played two seasons (2017-18) at Laney College (CA) and appeared in 19 games, catching 70 passes for 817 yards and seven TDs. He is the son of former NBA coach and current Arkansas basketball assistant coach Keith Smart. As a player at the University of Indiana, Keith is best known for hitting the game-winning shot in the 1987 NCAA championship game to beat Syracuse.

From Emory Hunt:

Brings good suddenness and urgency to the position. Really runs his routes as if it’s the last play of the game. Shows great stop-and-start agility, snapping out of a break. - Looks for the sticks or the pylon after he catches the football. Really is a dangerous RAC player because of his aggressive nature. - Could play inside or outside because his route running. Puts his body through a lot of tough situations with contact. Will have to be a bit more judicious on when/where he delivers or takes a blow. - Getting more consistent hand placement on passes flying his way is going to be key.

Good luck and welcome to the desert, Jared.